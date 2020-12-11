Biden administration open to advance ties with India: US Senator

New Delhi: India and the US can build upon some of the progress made in bilateral ties with the Trump administration, a key US Senator said on Friday as the world prepares for a new administration headed by president elect Joe Biden to take office in the US in January.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Senator Mark Warner , a Democrat from Virginia state said the Biden administration open to advancing ties with India, especially in the areas of technology and the fight against covid-19.

“I believe that we can build upon some of the progress made by the Trump administration (with India)," Warner said on how US president-elect Joe Biden’s team would take it forward.

“The Biden administration will be open to advancing ties with India," Warner added.

On China, Warner predicted that the incoming administration would be tough but would look at building a partnership with countries like India to take on the challenge posed by Beijing. While Warner credited incumbent US president Doland Trump of being “directionally right" on China compared to some of his predecessors like Democrat president Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Warner noted that Trump with his “America First" policy had not offered potential allies any incentives to join the US against China.

On doubts in India over the stance the Biden administration would take on issues like Kashmir and human rights, Warner, who co-chairs the Senate India Caucus, was of the view that “the Indian government, at times, has not been as forward leading on making the case, not just in the US but on a global basis about Kashmir."

India needs to engage the US and the world community more aggressively on its plans to bring normalcy to Kashmir, Warner said, referring to India revoking article 370 of its constitution that gave special status to Kashmir. Following the repeal of the article by parliament in August last year, the Indian government bifurcated the region into two and made it into union territories directly administered by New Delhi. There were restrictions imposed on communications and travel that have now been lifted.

According to Warner, India has not presented its case clearly on why it changed the status of Kashmir – to ensure economic development and extending Indian laws including those allowing women’s empowerment to the region. Pakistan which claims Kashmir and is in illegal occupation of some parts of the territory, has been highlighting what it calls gross human rights violations in Kashmir at all international fora since August last year.

“I think the Indian government needs to be more aggressive in making its case on some of the changes in terms of the Indian federal charter for these two regions that means for advancement and more long term freedom and not quite simply an effort to silence communities that may be Muslim majority," Warner said.

On Biden’s incoming team, Warner said that it would be very diverse in ethnicity. “We think about Indian American relationships, we have the first Indian American vice president," he said. “The world realises that people coming into the Biden administration have been multinational," Warner added.

On incumbent president Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the November elections, Warner said he optimistic but unsure what Trump’s next steps would be. “There is virtually no one in White House or my Republican Senate colleague who believe he (Donald Trump) is going to overturn the result of elections," Warner said.

Warner also said that Trump seemed to be “disconnected with his official duties."

