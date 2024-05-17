Biden administration proposes historic reclassification of marijuana, aligning federal policy with public opinion
Marijuana has been classified since 1970 as a so-called Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) -- the same level as with heroin, ecstasy and LSD. That classification means it is deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.
US President Joe Biden's administration formally proposed on Thursday reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift that would bring federal policy more in line with public opinion.