Biden Asks Congress to Return for Milton Aid Bill

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Congress should come back to pass emergency relief after Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc overnight on Florida’s Gulf Coast, leaving millions without power and causing tornadoes that killed at least ten people.

“I think the Congress should be coming back and moving on emergency needs immediately,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday.

The most immediate need is funding for a Small Business Administration program to provide assistance to victims of natural disasters, Biden said, though he anticipated that lawmakers would also need to top up the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief program in the coming months.

“This is going to be a long haul for total rebuilding,” Biden said. “It’s going to take several billion dollars.”

Biden said he had not yet spoken to House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, about his request, though he did detail his concern about the SBA funding in a letter to lawmakers earlier this week.

The president said the Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers were assessing how quickly they could reopen the port of Tampa to get fuel, food, and other basic goods to the area, and that he had deployed military servicemembers to help with the response. Biden also warned those in the wake of the deadly storm to continue to practice caution.

“There’s still very dangerous conditions in the state and people should wait to be given all clear by the leaders,” Biden said.

More than 3.2 million customers are without power across the state of Florida, according to PowerOutage.us. Damages and losses are anticipated to range from $60 billion to $75 billion, Chuck Watson, a Enki Research disaster modeler, said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state avoided a “worst-case scenario,” after the storm surge came in lower than expected at 5 to 8 feet above high-tide marks. Forecasters had projected 15 feet for storm surge. Emergency crews are still assessing the damages, as the storm transitioned to the Atlantic on Thursday.

Back-to-back hurricanes have become a point of tension between former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — and the White House, which has condemned the promotion of false information by Trump and his allies. His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, accused Republican critics of playing “political games” earlier this week, while Biden directly rebuked Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for spreading conspiracy theories about weather control.

Biden reiterated a warning to those who might price gouge or spread misinformation on Thursday, but bristled at questions about whether he would call Trump directly to convey that message.

“Are you kidding me?” Biden said, adding he did not plan to make such a call. “Former President Trump — get a life, man, and help these people.”

Earlier, Biden convened a meeting in the West Wing’s Situation Room with several cabinet members participating virtually, including Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Deputy National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Harris also joined the meeting virtually, and her chief of staff Lorraine Voles sat in-person alongside key aides to the president. Harris is currently in Nevada on the campaign trail, after she left the state last week to be in Washington for federal recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene that devastated parts of the Southeast.

Mayorkas, during a press briefing, implored Congress to provide FEMA with additional funds once lawmakers return to Washington from recess. “We will need additional funds, and we implore Congress when it returns to, in fact, fund FEMA as is needed,” Mayorkas said.

The president cancelled his planned travel to Germany and Angola this week to oversee the recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton, postponing a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaving a promise to visit Africa before the end of his term unfulfilled.

According to the White House, Biden spoke with several Florida officials, including Republican Senator Rick Scott, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

--With assistance from Jenny Leonard.

