Biden Cabinet could be the first truly multi-cultural and inclusive US has seen

NEW DELHI: With uncertainties around the US poll results now settled, the focus now shifts to who US President-elect Joe Biden will appoint to key posts in his administration. “Biden has been eager to break barriers by appointing African Americans, Latinos and women to high-level posts, according to people familiar with his thinking," the Washington Post said in a recent article. “Those groups have been instrumental in Biden’s political successes this year or are seen as key to his path to the White House," the Post said.

Here’s a look at the some of the probables who could be the prominent faces in the new administration.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Most bets seem to be placed on Susan Rice to head the US State Department in the Biden administration. Rice served as US ambassador to the UN and as US National Security Advisor in former president Barack Obama’s administration and hence seen as an experienced foreign policy hand given that the Biden administration is likely to be focused on the covid-19 pandemic and economic devastation caused by it. Rice and Biden are said to share a comfortable equation, according to media reports. What goes against her though is her perceived handling of the Libyan crisis that led to the killing of the American ambassador in Benghazi in 2012.

Another potential candidate US Secretary of State is William Burns, the current head of the Washington based think-tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A foreign service veteran, he was deputy secretary of State under Obama and played a key role in negotiating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, who now holds the Senate seat once held by Biden, and Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, are the dark horses in the race to head Foggy Bottom.

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

Antony Blinken, Biden’s advisor on foreign policy and who served as Deputy Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Advisor in the previous Obama administration is considered the leading candidate for this post, according to the New York Times. Blinken is also a favourite for the post of Secretary of State, the New York Times reported.

TREASURY SECRETARY

Biden’s pick for US Treasury secretary is expected to be interesting given the number of names in the race, according to US media reports. According to the reports, Biden could name his Treasury department team early to give them time to start crafting a coronavirus relief and economic stimulus.

For now, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is seen as the front runner – she has been at the Federal Reserve during the current crisis and worked in Obama’s Treasury department, say the news reports. She has signaled support for the left and the centre and she would make history as the first woman ever to lead the department, the reports say. Another name doing the rounds is that of Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a former finance executive, the Washington Post said.

Other probables for the job include early 2020 presidential hopeful Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren who dropped out of the campaign race. The Republicans’ likely control of the Senate makes nominating her a problem, said Politico. Some within the Democratic Party would like to see former Federal Reserve Vice Chair Roger Ferguson or investor Mellody Hobson as heading the Treasury department. But what could be a negative against them are the ties with the corporate world, the news reports say.

COMMERCE SECRETARY

According to Politico, Biden could pick a Republican candidate for this post and if he does, Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi (streaming platform) and former CEO of eBay, could be on the list. This could help Biden make good on his campaign promises to unite the country. Biden could also choose Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments as his Commerce Secretary. Former banker and chairman of the Democratic National Committee besides longtime Democratic fundraiser Terry McAuliffe is also seen in the running for the post of Commerce Secretary.

SECRETARY OF DEFENCE

The top pick for Secretary of Defence is Michele Flournoy, a former under secretary of Defence for policy in the Obama administration, according to reports in the Politico and New York Times. She is seen as a respected policy wonk and has been active in recent months, including co-authoring a blueprint this summer on how the Pentagon needs to accelerate efforts to develop new technologies to outpace China, say news reports.

“I do think that experience of covid-19 will broaden the definition of what gets included in the national security basket," Flournoy was quoted as saying in a recent interview. “I think there’s a growing awareness of the competition with China, which is first and foremost economic and technological," she added.

Another possibility for Secretary of Defence is Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, Politico said. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran was also rumoured to be on Biden’s shortlist for vice president. Duckworth earned a Purple Heart after being injured in Iraq when her helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

A dark horse for the post of Secretary of Defence seems to be Jack Reed, a West Point graduate and top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, Politico said.

US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Jimmy Gomez of California has been cited as the favourite for this post. Gomez, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, served as part of a House working group in 2019 that worked with the Trump administration to make changes to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which ultimately passed in a bipartisan vote later that year.

Another person seen as a contender is Nelson Cunningham, president and CEO of the global advisory firm McLarty Associates. Cunningham served as general counsel of the Senate Finance Committee when Biden was its chairman, news reports say. He was an early backer of Biden’s presidential campaign besides which he also has experience in the Clinton White House, on John Kerry’s presidential campaign and on the Obama-Biden transition team in 2008.

According to Politico, “Biden can make history by nominating a person of color or a woman to head the Treasury or Defence departments — the only two remaining departments that have only ever had white men lead them." Biden, who in his first speech as President-elect pledged to unite the country, could nominate a mix of progressives, moderates and even a few Republicans, the Politico report said.

