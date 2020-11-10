Biden Cabinet could be the first truly multi-cultural and inclusive US has seen

Most bets seem to be placed on Susan Rice to head the US State Department in the Biden administration. Rice served as US ambassador to the UN and as US National Security Advisor in former president Barack Obama’s administration and hence seen as an experienced foreign policy hand given that the Biden administration is likely to be focused on the covid-19 pandemic and economic devastation caused by it. Rice and Biden are said to share a comfortable equation, according to media reports. What goes against her though is her perceived handling of the Libyan crisis that led to the killing of the American ambassador in Benghazi in 2012.