Biden directs billions more in weapons to Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meeting
Lindsay Wise , Gordon Lubold , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sep 2024, 05:02 PM IST
SummaryThe Ukrainian president is due to meet President Biden at the White House as tensions flare with Donald Trump and Republicans.
WASHINGTON : President Biden on Thursday directed that Ukraine receive the remaining $5.5 billion worth of American weapons and equipment previously authorized by Congress, underlining his commitment to Kyiv’s cause ahead of his meeting Thursday with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.
