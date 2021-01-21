Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga sobs while singing Ntn'l Anthem, JLo sings mashup

Biden inauguration: Lady Gaga sobs while singing Ntn'l Anthem, JLo sings mashup2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 07:31 AM IST
Lady Gaga on Wednesday delivered a rendition of the American national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Jennifer Lopez sang a mashup of the songs 'This Land is Your land' and 'America the Beautiful'.
Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez delivered power-packed performances at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.
Gaga sang the US national anthem with proper, Streisand-esque pronunciation in the golden microphone. Besides her melodious voice, her gestures also expressed pride as she raised her left fist on the word "proudly" and continued gesturing with her right hand throughout the song, Variety said. She was seen gently sobbing after finishing the national anthem with grace.
She later took to Twitter to say: "Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change--between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."
"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga," she added.
At the event, she wore a tight black long-sleeved shirt with a golden dove on it, and a billowing bright red dress.
About the golden dove, she said: A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.
Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez sang a mashup of the songs 'This Land is Your land' and 'America the Beautiful.' Lopez's performance came after the swearing-in of the US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Hollywood Reporter said.
Setting a fashion statement, the 'Hustlers' actor arrived at the big event dressed in an all-white ensemble which constituted of pants paired up with a matching top which was covered with a white coloured satin ruffled scarf.
Lopez wore a golden coloured belt to give a blingy look to her attire and dusted off the look with a long white coloured over-coat.
The 51-year-old singer chose to tie her hair in a high ponytail and wore pearl bracelets in both her hands and a matching set of earrings.
"One nation, with liberty and justice for all," Lopez said in Spanish, while also throwing in a nod to her song 'Let's Get Loud,' reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The Biden-Harris inaugural events will reflect Hollywood's embrace of Democrats in general and Biden in particular, as per Variety.
(With inputs from agencies)
