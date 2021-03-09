Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Biden names two women generals to lead military commands

Biden names two women generals to lead military commands

US President Joe Biden, centre, arrives with General Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the US Transportation Command nominee, and Lieutenant General Laura Richardson, commander of the US Southern Command nominee
1 min read . 05:33 AM IST AFP

  • Three-star army general Laura Richardson was nominated to lead Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)
  • US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military's highest, was nominated to head Transportation Command

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of two women to lead US military commands, who will be only the second and third women to hold such senior military positions in the United States.

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of two women to lead US military commands, who will be only the second and third women to hold such senior military positions in the United States.

US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military's highest, was nominated to head Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

2 min read . 07:41 AM IST

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

1 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

3 min read . 06:58 AM IST

US Air Force General Jacqueline Van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military's highest, was nominated to head Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban

2 min read . 07:41 AM IST

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

1 min read . 07:25 AM IST

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

1 min read . 07:20 AM IST

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

3 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Three-star army general Laura Richardson was nominated to lead Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which covers Central and Latin America. She will also receive her fourth star.

If the Senate confirms their nominations, then Van Ovost and Richardson will follow Lori Robinson, who was the first woman to helm a military command. She led Northern Command (NORTHCOM) before retiring in 2018.

"Each of these women have led careers demonstrating incomparable skill, integrity and duty to country," Biden said while presenting the two generals during a short speech at the White House.

"Today is International Women's Day, and we all need to see and to recognize the barrier-breaking accomplishments of these women," he added.

The US military has 11 commands, all led by four-star generals.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Last month, The New York Times reported that the Pentagon had decided on Van Ovost and Richardson's nominations as early as last year.

But, according to the Times, the announcement was delayed until after the November presidential election because former defense secretary Mark Esper feared then-president Donald Trump would not approve the generals' nomination due to their gender.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.