Home / News / India /  ‘Biden, Putin, King Charles discussing Uddhav Thackeray’, Sanjay Raut claims

‘Biden, Putin, King Charles discussing Uddhav Thackeray’, Sanjay Raut claims

1 min read . 06:34 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Sanjay Raut claimed that Biden, Putin, Charles were discussing Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

This statement came after Eknath Shinde had earlier claimed that former US President Bill Clinton enquired about him.

A purported video of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claiming US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and King Charles discussing former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video posted by BJP leader Priti Gandhi on Twitter, Raut was heard saying that the three held a video conference in which they wondered how Uddhav Thackeray is fighting against the Eknath Shinde faction and current Maharashtra government.

“The three leaders also wondered that how come PM Modi never intorduced Uddhav Thackeray to them," Raut said in the video.

"Sanjay Raut claims, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden & King Charles had a conference this morning to figure out who Uddhav Thackeray is?! Who is this Uddhav Thackeray who refuses to accept defeat at the hands of PM Narendra Modi?!" Priti Gandhi wrote on the microblogging site while posting the video.

This statement came after Eknath Shinde had earlier claimed that former US President Bill Clinton enquired about him. The BJP workers are praising Sanjay Raut's comic sense. 

“US President@JoeBiden will come for oath taking ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray when he becomes CM of Maharashtra again claims @rautsanjay61. Whose comic sense is better Rahul Gandhi or Sanjay Raut ?" Sameet Thakkar said. 

"Kapil Sharma show has some serious competition," BJP worker Priti Gandhi tweeted. 

