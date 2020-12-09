Biden’s pick for defense chief rekindles a civilian-military debate

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austinas his defense secretary has renewed debate about civil-military relations, putting congressional Democrats in the awkward position of defending a move they had criticized four years ago.

Many lawmakers have praised Gen. Austin’s military record. However, his selection surprised some Republicans and Democrats who questioned why Mr. Biden would pick a retired commander with long experience in the Middle East instead of a qualified civilian leader.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat and former Pentagon official, said Tuesday she respected Gen. Austin, who retired from the military in 2016. However, she added, “Choosing another recently retired general to serve in a role that is designed for a civilian just feels off."

“General Austin has had an incredible career," she added, “but I’ll need to understand what he and the Biden administration plan to do to address these concerns before I can vote for his waiver."

Mr. Biden formally named Gen. Austin as his choice for the job on Tuesday and praised him as a “true and tested soldier and leader." The president-elect also defended his choice, as criticism began building following news reports Monday of Gen. Austin’s impending selection.

“I respect and believe in the importance of civilian control of our military and in the importance of a strong civil-military working relationship at DoD—as does Austin," Mr. Biden wrote in The Atlantic.

Gen. Austin’s nomination received an endorsement Tuesday from Michèle Flournoy, who served as the Pentagon’s chief policy official during the Obama administration and was long considered the likely nominee for the job. Ms. Flournoy called Gen. Austin a “colleague and friend" and pledged her support.

For decades, a bedrock principle of civil-military relations has been that the defense secretary should be somebody who hasn’t spent virtually an entire career in the military—to ensure the U.S. armed forces are under firm civilian control.

U.S. law, which has been amended over the years, states that a person may not be appointed as secretary of defense within seven years after leaving active duty without a waiver.

Officers who have retired more recently than that may be appointed to the post if both houses of Congress approve a waiver, but there have only been two such instances since the Pentagon was established.

George Marshall, a retired five star general, was granted a waiver to serve as secretary of defense at the start of the Korean War. Jim Mattis, a retired Marine four-star general, became secretary of defense with the support of many Democrats who expressed that he would balance President Trump’s inexperience on national-security issues.

Mr. Biden’s pick of Gen. Austin, however, has been seen by some leading Democrats as a step that would transform an occasional departure from the norms of civilian-military relations into the new normal.

Mr. Biden “is putting Democratic members of Congress in a very difficult situation because many previously said they would not support a waiver," said Rosa Brooks, a former Pentagon official.

“They either are saying no to Biden—who they want to support—and the first Black secretary of defense—who they also want to support. Or they become hypocrites by seeming to reverse their stance on waivers," Ms. Brooks added. “Why would you want to create such an impossible dilemma for congressional allies at the beginning of a new administration?"

When Mr. Mattis confronted this issue, the former Marine general used his longstanding ties with lawmakers to win many over. Gen. Austin, in contrast, has a more low-key style and record as a cautious, if competent commander.

“I do know him, but I don’t know him well," said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R. Okla.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The situation is all the more difficult for many Democrats because they are sympathetic to Mr. Biden’s impulse to nominate an African-American as secretary of defense.

Gen. Austin, whose last post was as head of the Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, was among three finalists for the secretary of defense post. The others were Jeh Johnson, the former secretary for homeland security and another Black candidate, and Ms. Flournoy, who was championed by arms-control supporters while drawing fire from some progressive groups.

Rep. Adam Smith (D., Wash.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, on Monday had expressed strong support for Ms. Flournoy only to see later the initial reports that Mr. Biden had selected Gen. Austin.

“Clearly there was not deep, private engagement on what political consequences this would create for members," said one former Pentagon official.

When the question of issuing a waiver for Mr. Mattis’s appointment came before the Senate Armed Services Committee, three Democrats voted against the move: Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

After the waiver was adopted, only Ms. Gillibrand voted against Mr. Mattis’s confirmation on a Senate floor vote, though many Democrats made clear at the time they weren’t looking to enact more waivers for future appointees.

“Waiving the law should happen no more than once in a generation," Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, a West Point graduate and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in 2017. “Therefore, I will not support a waiver for future nominees."

On Tuesday, Mr. Blumenthal said he wouldn’t support a waiver for Gen. Austin, saying this would “contravene the basic principle that there should be civilian control of nonpolitical military."

Sens. Gillibrand, Warren and Reed didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some defense experts questioned why Gen. Austin should receive a waiver, given that his expertise is the Middle East and the incoming administration says that China is emerging as the main threat to U.S. interests. Mr. Biden didn’t mention China in his Atlantic article defending his decision to pick Gen. Austin.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) said that while he was uncomfortable with waivers for former generals, he didn’t see how many Democrats could have acquiesced in “a Mattis waiver and not an Austin waiver."

