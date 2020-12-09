Biden’s pick for defense chief rekindles a civilian-military debate

Biden’s pick for defense chief rekindles a civilian-military debate5 min read . 09 Dec 2020
President-elect Joe Biden’s pick of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austinas his defense secretary has renewed debate about civil-military relations, putting congressional Democrats in the awkward position of defending a move they had criticized four years ago.
Many lawmakers have praised Gen. Austin’s military record. However, his selection surprised some Republicans and Democrats who questioned why Mr. Biden would pick a retired commander with long experience in the Middle East instead of a qualified civilian leader.
