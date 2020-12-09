Subscribe
Home >News >India >Biden’s pick for defense chief rekindles a civilian-military debate
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austinas's selection surprised some Republicans and Democrats who questioned why Mr. Biden would pick a retired commander

Biden’s pick for defense chief rekindles a civilian-military debate

5 min read . 09 Dec 2020 Michael R. Gordon , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal

Gen. Austin will need a congressional waiver, as did Gen. Mattis, posing a test for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austinas his defense secretary has renewed debate about civil-military relations, putting congressional Democrats in the awkward position of defending a move they had criticized four years ago.

Many lawmakers have praised Gen. Austin’s military record. However, his selection surprised some Republicans and Democrats who questioned why Mr. Biden would pick a retired commander with long experience in the Middle East instead of a qualified civilian leader.

