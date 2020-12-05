Biden to call for 100 days of mask wearing

President-elect Joe Biden announced to mark presidential inauguration on January 20, he will call on the public to wear a mask for 100 days.

On Friday, Biden took to twitter to announce, On the day I’m inaugurated, I’ll call on the public to wear a mask for 100 days. Let’s keep our fellow Americans safe and save lives.

Joe Biden has said the presidential inauguration on January 20 and the festivities surrounding it would look more like a virtual convention to scale down the event due to the pandemic. The event usually attracts millions of people to the US Capitol.

Biden was asked about inauguration planning during a news conference on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware. “We are in discussion with the House leadership and the Senate leadership as to what they plan for the inauguration, particularly those 200,000 spots they control. But I think you're going to see something that's closer to what the convention was like than typical inauguration," Biden said.

