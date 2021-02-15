OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Biden to speak at virtual G7 meet to discuss Covid 19 and vaccine distribution
US President Joe Biden (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (AFP)

Biden to speak at virtual G7 meet to discuss Covid 19 and vaccine distribution

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 06:17 AM IST PTI

Biden is expected to speak about the need for a global response to the pandemic and to recommit the U.S. to multilateral engagement, a stark contrast from President Donald Trump, who developed an isolationist foreign policy that saw the U.S. withdraw from major global agreements and alliances.

President Joe Biden will speak at a virtual meeting of the world's major economies on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccine distribution, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to speak about the need for a global response to the pandemic and to recommit the U.S. to multilateral engagement, a stark contrast from President Donald Trump, who developed an isolationist foreign policy that saw the U.S. withdraw from major global agreements and alliances. Since entering office, Biden has reversed many of Trump's isolationist moves, including by rejoining the World Health Organization.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Keeping out vaccine-resistant variants of Covid-19 is crucial to Prime Minister’s Boris Johnson plans to ease a third national lockdown that has closed schools and hit businesses still reeling from the deepest slump in three centuries.

High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

UP and Maharashtra colleges start physical classes from today

2 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Shopping mall parking lots are full again.

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

4 min read . 06:42 AM IST
Donald Trump has accepted no responsibility for the Capitol riot and has denied wrongdoing

Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

5 min read . 06:28 AM IST

Also Read | Why Mumbai’s mojo lies beyond its locals

During his appearance at the G-7 meeting Friday, Biden will emphasize the need for global coordination on vaccine production, distribution and supplies, as well as global efforts to prepare for and protect against future pandemics. And he'll speak about the need for industrialized nations to ensure their economic recovery “is inclusive and benefits all workers, including women and members of historically disadvantaged groups," the White House said in a statement Sunday.

The United States has also pledged to join the COVAX initiative, which is aimed at producing and distributing vaccines to developing countries.

Biden will also take the opportunity to discuss the need to update global rules “to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said. Biden has pushed for the U.S. and its allies to negotiate a new trade pact to counter China's influence in the region.

The G-7 event marks Biden's first major multilateral engagement as president, and a return to the diplomacy that characterized so much of his tenure as vice president.

On the same day, Biden is set to participate in a “special edition" of the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of global leaders focused on defense. The television broadcast is taking the place of the previously scheduled conference, which was postponed due to the pandemic. As vice president, he attended the Munich Security Conference in 2009 and 2015. (AP) TIR TIR

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout