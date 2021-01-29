Biden’s decision on H4 visa lauded by South Asian working women org in US

Appreciating Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw Trump's rule of rescinding work authorisation for H4 visa holders, who are spouses of those possessing H-1B work visas, a South Asian advocacy group has said it is a signal that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to supporting immigrant women workers.

An H-4 visa is issued to the immediate family members (spouse and children under 21 years of age) of the H-1B visa holders by US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Many of the H-4 visa holders, many of them are highly skilled Indian women mostly IT professionals.

Attaching its statement, SAALT took to Twitter to say, On Tuesday, Jan 26, #DHS withdrew its proposal to rescind H-4 work authorizations (EADs), signaling the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting immigrant women workers who play an essential role as we continue to battle #COVID19.

In the official statement, SAALT said, this means that more than 100,000 H‑4 EAD recipients, the majority of whom are women of color, keep their ability to work. This move to preserve the program signals the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to supporting immigrant women workers who play an essential role as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this hopeful news, SAALT expressed its apprehensions by saying: "SAALT continues to hear from community members who have been adversely impacted by significant delays in the processing of H‑4 work authorization documents. These people must be protected, and the Biden administration must unilaterally extend the validity period of all expired H‑4 EADs and resolve USCIS processing delays."

Expressing further hope it also said, "Hopefully, we will see these extensions come with the introduction of the Citizenship Act of 2021 in the coming weeks. It seeks to formalize work authorization for H‑4 EAD visa recipients, create an accessible and equitable pathway to citizenship (especially for undocumented essential workers), and commit to a structural transformation of our broken immigration system that addresses and resolves backlogs. President Biden and Congress must work together to pass clean immigration and essential worker bills."

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security withdrew its proposal to rescind H 4 work authorisations.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on Monday said that the proposed rule titled, 'Removing H-4 Dependent Spouses from the Class of Aliens Eligible for Employment Authorisation,' was being withdrawn.

