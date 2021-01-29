Biden’s decision on H4 visa lauded by South Asian working women org in US

Expressing further hope it also said, "Hopefully, we will see these extensions come with the introduction of the Citizenship Act of 2021 in the coming weeks. It seeks to formalize work authorization for H‑4 EAD visa recipients, create an accessible and equitable pathway to citizenship (especially for undocumented essential workers), and commit to a structural transformation of our broken immigration system that addresses and resolves backlogs. President Biden and Congress must work together to pass clean immigration and essential worker bills."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}