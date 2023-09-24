'Bidhuri's remark a distraction strategy of BJP from caste census': Rahul Gandhi1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of using objectionable remarks to distract from the idea of caste census.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the objectionable remark made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha was just another way for the saffron party to distract the people from the idea of the caste census.
