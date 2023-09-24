'Bidhuri's remark a distraction strategy of BJP from caste census': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of using objectionable remarks to distract from the idea of caste census.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the objectionable remark made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the Lok Sabha was just another way for the saffron party to distract the people from the idea of the caste census. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"What you're seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the Caste census," the Congress leader said while addressing an event in the national capital on Sunday.

Bidhuri used objectionable terms for Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali during a Lok Sabh debate, leading to outrage across the country.

Further speaking on 'One Nation, One Election', scion of the Gandhi family said, "It's one of the BJP's distraction strategies. The main issues in India are the concentration of wealth, huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, and huge unfairness towards the lower caste, OBCs, and tribal communities. These are issues. Now, the BJP can't contest those," he said.

To distract the people from real issues BJP leaders are giving such statements, advocating one nation one election, asserted Gandhi adding, "These are all distractions. We understand it. And we're not going to let them do it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress leader also expressed confidence in winning the assembly elections in the four states scheduled later this year, and said that at this point, "we are probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and are very close in Rajasthan."

Speaking on the victory of Karnataka election, he said, "We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative. And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative," he said.

When asked about his Bharat Jodo Yatra and his visit to Ladakh, the Congress leader said that the Yatra was a necessity to communicate to the people of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

