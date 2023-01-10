Bids for commercial auction of coal blocks can be submitted till January 13

In November, the coal ministry had launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under sixth round of commercial auctions, of which 71 were new coal mines and 62 were rolled over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions. Also, eight coal mines under the second attempt of fifth round of commercial auctions were launched.
NEW DELHI: Bids for coal blocks under the sixth tranche of commercial auction can be submitted till 13 January, the coal ministry said on Tuesday.
“In accordance with the timelines, bidders can submit their bids online on the electronic platform by 1200 hours up to January 13, 2023 and physically by 16:00 hours on the same day," the ministry said in a statement. “The bids shall be opened on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:00 hours in the presence of representatives of the bidders."
The ministry has successfully auctioned 64 coal mines in the first five tranches of commercial auction.
Coal mines offered in this tranche have been selected considering the varied demands within the investor community; some of the coal mines have been resized based on the feedback of the industry to improve their attractiveness.
The coal sector was opened up for commercial mining in 2020, and the first ever successful auction of commercial mining was launched by the prime minister on 18 June 2020.
India’s coal production rose 16% on year to 607.97 million tonne during April-December.
The coal ministry has been taking steps to increase rail connectivity for all major mines under PM GatiShakti for faster transportation. As a result, coal despatches rose 7.28% on year to 637.51 million tonne during April-December.
