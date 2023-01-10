Bids for commercial auction of coal blocks can be submitted till January 13

1 min read . 01:26 PM IST

India’s coal production rose 16% on year to 607.97 million tonne during April-December. (File Photo)

In November, the coal ministry had launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under sixth round of commercial auctions, of which 71 were new coal mines and 62 were rolled over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions. Also, eight coal mines under the second attempt of fifth round of commercial auctions were launched.