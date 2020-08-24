Bids invited for re-development of Mumbai's iconic CST station for 1,642 cr

The applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria shall be shortlisted for participating in further stage. The entire bidding procedure is a two-stage bidding process consisting of RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP). The selected bidder at the RFP stage shall take up the redevelopment of the railway station and commercial development of the surrounding railway land on leasehold basis upto 60 years for commercial development and upto 99 years for residential development on selected plots, along with operation and maintenance of the station for 60 years on concession basis.