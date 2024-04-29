Big 6 audit firms strengthen dominance among India's top companies
Summary
- EY audited the most firms, followed by KPMG Group. On average, audit firms scrutinsed 2.35 companies in FY24, up from 2.22 in FY23.
Most of India Inc’s biggest listed firms chose to work with the 'Big 6' audit compaies in FY24. These audit firms—Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG, MSKA & Associates, and PwC—scrutinsed two-thirds (66%) of the 483 Nifty 500 companies in FY24, up from 61% in the FY23, showed data from primeinfobase.com. They handled 32.5% of all 1,961 NSE-listed companies companies in FY24, a slight increase from 32.1% of the 1,879 companies analysed in FY23. On average, each audit firm scrutinsed 2.35 companies in FY24, up from 2.22 in FY23.