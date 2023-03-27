‘Big announcement’…, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on India's version of ChatGPT2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Vaishnaw also discussed the startup community in India, stating that not a single startup was affected by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Union minister for electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, hinted at a "big announcement" regarding India's own version of an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, anytime soon.
