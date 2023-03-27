Vaishnaw also highlighted India's plan to be at the forefront of 6G telecom service. He explained that last year, the Prime Minister set a target for India to be equal to the world in 4G and 5G, but to lead the technology development for 6G. India already has 127 patents for 6G telecom technology, and while 6G tech is 4-6 years away, the time to start development is now so that India can become a leader as the technology matures.