Big B thanks Amul for special ad treat; slams troll saying never endorsed it

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanvati Hospital on Sunday after testing Covid-19 negative received a warm homecoming gift from the popular Indian milk brand, Amul.

Amitabh Bachchan was touched with the gesture and he took to Twitter to express his gratitude. "Thank you Amul for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns," he tweeted.

T 3614 -

Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे ,

एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया मुझे ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EJS0WE8BbR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2020

The ad featured Big B sporting traditional kurta and a shawl, sitting on a recliner and holding a mobile phone with the famous Amul Girl standing right next to him. Amul added a witty tagline to their tribute. "AB beats C," it read. 'AB' refers to Amitabh Bachchan and 'C' refers to coronavirus.

He also hit back at a troll who suggested that he was paid for the advertisement. Taking to his blog, Amitabh posted screengrabs of his conversation and said, "I do not endorse Amul and have never have done so in the past. It is always healthy to think before you speak and keep one’s thoughts clean."

View Full Image He also hit back at a troll who suggested that he was paid for the advertisement.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. They were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day later Aishwarya, Aaradhya were diagnosed with the virus. They both got discharged from the hospital on July 27. Abhishek Bachchan is still in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

On Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "I have tested COVID-19 negative. Have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers and duas of near and dear and friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day."









Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated