Big Bazaar announces savings offer 'Sabse Badi Savings'. Check full details

Big Bazaar announces savings offer 'Sabse Badi Savings'. Check full details

Big Bazar 'Sabse Badi Savings' will be live till July 11
2 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

According to the Big Bazaar website, customers will get a chance to save big on monthly groceries and daily essentials by shopping from their nearest Big Bazaar store

Big Bazaar, country's leading hypermarket chain, on Wednesday announced "Biggest Savings Offer Sabse Badi Savings", allowing the customers to get groceries, juices, fruits, and vegetables at low and affordable prices.

The "Sabse Badi Savings" will be live till July 11. According to the Big Bazaar website, customers will get a chance to save big on monthly groceries and daily essentials by shopping from their nearest Big Bazaar store. Besides, customers can also shop at the Big Bazaar app (available on Android and iOS stores) or on the online store shop.bigbazaar.com and get all their requirements delivered to their doorstep.

This time, with ‘Sabse Badi Savings’, yet again Big Bazaar reiterates its core promise to its customers - Savings. As per the Big Bazaar website, customers will also get 5 kg Atta free on shopping of Rs. 2000 in-store as well as online.

Other offer highlights:

Saffola Gold Blended Oil 5 L Pet MRP 1,270 Offer Price 1,190

Aashirvaad Select Wheat Atta 5 kg MRP 270 Offer Price 239

Rin Detergent Powder Advance Pp 7 kg MRP 525 Save 100

Britannia Good Day Cashew 600G MRP 120 Save 30

Bournvita 750G/Horlicks Chocolate Bib 1 kg MRP 330/380 Save 45/60

Kissan Ketchup 950G MRP 120 Save 27

Tata Ctc Tea Gold Pp 1 kg MRP 625 Save 140

Red Label Tea Natural Care Pp 1 kg MRP 570 Save 120

Big Bazaar has promised to offer the 'Har Din Lowest Price' with a massive price drop on over 1,500 everyday-use items at all the stores in the country. It also offers a host of value-added services like home delivery, fast billing, and grinding flour amongst others. Big Bazaar has created mega shopping properties like Sabse Saste Din, Public Holiday Sale, Smart Search, Wednesday Bazaar, and Great Indian Home Festival .

