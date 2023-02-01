RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday supported the Union Budget 2023 that has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.

“It is a budget that India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion," Goenka said in a tweet post.

“M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023," he tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February presented the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While presenting the Budget, the finance minister said, “India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit."

“The economic agenda focuses on facilitating opportunities, providing strong impetus to job creation and strengthening macroeconomic stability," said the Finance Minister.

“Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture to be built as open source, open standard, interoperable public good. Will enable inclusive farmer-centric solutions and help improve access to farm inputs, market intel, support for agri industry, startups," she added.

Capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore has been provided for Railways, the highest ever outlay is about nine times the outlay made in FY 2013-14.

For business establishments required to have Permanent Account Number, PAN to be used as common identifier of all digital systems of specified govt. agencies, this will bring Ease of Doing Business, the Finance Minister announced.