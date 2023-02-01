‘Big boost for domestic manufacturing, jobs…’: Harsh Goenka on Budget 2023
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February presented the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka on Wednesday supported the Union Budget 2023 that has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×