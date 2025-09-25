Big boost for Indian Air Force: Centre inks ₹62,370 crore pact with HAL for 97 Tejas jets, delivery in 2027-28

The Defence Ministry has inked a ₹62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas jets in a major boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the deliveries of the 97 Tejas jets will start in 2027-28.

The defence ministry said, “Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, along with associated equipment, for Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs. 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), on September 25, 2025.”

The ministry said that the deliveries will start during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

The defence ministry said the aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters.

The integration of advanced indigenous systems like the UTTAM AESA radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further bolster the Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive.

“The project is being supported by a robust vendor base of nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components. The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs per year for the duration of six years, giving a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem,” the ministry said.

“The acquisition, under the ‘Buy (India-IDDM)’ category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is in line with the Government’s thrust on indigenisation. The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced variant of the indigenously designed & manufactured fighter aircraft and will serve as a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF.”

HAL, whose earnings have been pressured by delays in supply of aircraft, has promised faster deliveries.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.