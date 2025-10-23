Big boost for Indian Armed Forces: Centre clears ₹79,000 crore proposals for Army, Navy, IAF

In a major boost for India's defence sector, the Centre has cleared projects worth ₹79,000 crore for the Indian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, has approved various proposals for the Armed Forces amounting to a total of ₹79,000 crore, it said.

The approvals were signed during a meeting in South Block, New Delhi on October 23.

What projects did Centre approve for the Indian Army? During the meeting, several projects were approved for the Indian Army.

The government accorded an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the Indian Army for the procurement of Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

All these missile systems and defence vehicles will strengthen the Indian Army's capabilities, the ministry said.

“The procurement of NAMIS (Tracked) will enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers & other field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock Electronic Intelligence of enemy emitters. The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains,” it said.

What did the Indian Navy get? Torpedos, landing platform docks, advanced track systems and ammunition wer among the equipment accorded for the Indian Navy.

The defence ministry accorded an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

“The procurement of LPDs will help the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious operations along with Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The integrated sea capability provided by LPD will also help the Indian Navy to undertake peacekeeping operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief etc,” the statement said.

LPDs are amphibious warfare ships that the Navy uses to transport heavy equipment and land troops.

The ALWT is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines. It has been indigenously developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, DRDO.

“The procurement of 30mm NSG will enhance the capability of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations & anti-piracy roles,” the Centre said in its statement.

What did the IAF get? The approval also included proposal for the Indian Air Force. An AoN for the IAF was accorded to procure the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS), among other proposals.

“The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area,” the defence ministry said.