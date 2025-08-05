Big boost for Indian Armed Forces: Centre clears ₹67,000 crore proposals

The Defence Acquisition Council under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday cleared proposals worth nearly ₹67,000 crore to enhance operational capability of armed forces, the Centre said.

The proposals include several defence equipment requirements for the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.

What does the Indian Army get? The DAC gave an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to the Indian Army to procure Thermal Imager-based Driver Night Sight for BMP.

“This would enhance night driving capability of BMP and provide higher mobility and operational advantage to the Mechanised Infantry,” the defence ministry said in a press release.

What's in store for Indian Navy? The council, headed by Rajnath Singh, also accorded an AoN to the Indian Navy whereby it can procure the Compact Autonomous Surface Craft, and BrahMos Fire Control System and Launchers. A proposal to upgrade the BARAK-1 Point Defence Missile System was also cleared.

The procurement of Compact Autonomous Surface Craft will provide the capability to the Indian Navy for detection, classification and neutralisation of threats in anti-submarine warfare missions, the Centre said.

IAF to get mountain radars for air surveillance For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Mountain Radars and Upgradation of SAKSHAM/SPYDER Weapon System was accorded.

The procurement of mountain radars will enhance the air surveillance capability along and across the borders in the mountainous region. The upgradation of the SAKSHAM/SPYDER System for integration with the Integrated Air Command and Control System will enhance the Air Defence capability, the ministry said.

Armed Forces to get remotely piloted aircraft An AoN was accorded for procuring Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) for the three Services. The proposed MALE RPAs can carry multiple payloads & weapons and operate at longer ranges for long endurance missions. They will significantly enhance the round-the-clock surveillance and combat capability of the Armed Forces.

