KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said these trademark registrations will prevent any misuse of the brand name 'Khadi' globally. "In recent years, Khadi’s popularity has seen a massive growth in India and abroad due to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s appeal to adopt Khadi. It has, therefore, become very important for KVIC to protect the identity of Khadi and safeguard the interest of consumers and lakhs of Khadi artisans who are manufacturing genuine Khadi products," he said.