Amid morale boosting development for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the total number of Indian adult population holding Aadhaar card as on 21st June 2021 has touched 99 per cent of the net Indian adult population. The Government of India (GoI) shared the UIDAI’s feat from the official twitter handle of Digital India, which was later re-tweeted by the UIDAI as well.

The UIDAI landmark boosting the Indian bid to Digital India came from the Digital India twitter handle that said, "#DigitalIdentity | 1,295,143,392 #Aadhaar generated as on date (See: https://uidai.gov.in/aadhaar_dashboard/). This means that 99% of the adult population in India, above the age of 18, have a digital identity. (**Data as on June 21, 2021)."

As per the UIDAI claims, the total number of Aadhaar card holders above 18 years of age has reached 129.48 crore on 21st June 2021. As per the UIDAI records, the statutory authority has issued 13.7 lakh new Aadhaar cards to the Indians above 18 years of age.

The UIDAI data also revealed that in the last one year, the UIDAI has issued around 36 crore new Aadhaar card to the adult population. In this period highest number of Aadhaar card was issued in January 2021 when 53.4 lakh new Aadhaar card holders were added in the list of Indian population having digital identity.

At the end of June 2020, total number of Aadhaar card holders above 18 years of age was 125.87 crore, which is now standing at 129.48 crore.

