Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives 1 crore extortion call

Elvish Yadav, Big Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer, allegedly received an extortion call demanding ₹1 crore, following which he filed a complaint at the Gurugram Police station. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elvish Yadav said he received a call from an unknown caller demanding ₹1 crore.

Elvish has emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers. He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 Lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, he runs the 'Elvish Yadav' channel with 14.5 million subscribers, featuring short films. He also manages 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' with 4.75 million subscribers and owns the clothing brand 'Systumm_clothing.'

(This is a developing news)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!