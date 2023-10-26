Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives ₹1 crore extortion call
Elvish Yadav, Big Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer, allegedly received an extortion call demanding ₹1 crore, following which he filed a complaint at the Gurugram Police station.
Elvish Yadav said he received a call from an unknown caller demanding ₹1 crore.
Elvish has emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially ‘Systumm hang’. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers. He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 Lakh.
Meanwhile, he runs the 'Elvish Yadav' channel with 14.5 million subscribers, featuring short films. He also manages 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' with 4.75 million subscribers and owns the clothing brand 'Systumm_clothing.'
(This is a developing news)
