‘Big Boss’ OTT winner Elvish Yadav arrested from Rajasthan in snake-infused rave parties case
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has accused ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT winner Elvish Yadav of being involved in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.
Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been arrested by police from Kota, Rajasthan, according to News24 report. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has accused "Bigg Boss" OTT winner Elvish Yadav of being involved in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.
