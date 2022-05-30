As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has completed eight years in office on May 30, 2022, here are some of the big brands that have come to India in the last eight years during his term as PM Modi pledged to carry out structural reforms to make India an easier place to operate for foreign companies.

Clothing company H&M opened its first store in India in 2015 under the foreign direct investment route for single brand retailers, and currently operates more than 50 stores in the country.

U.S.-based video streaming company Netflix was launched in India in January, 2016 with users allowed to access Netflix through an app on a smart TV, a videogame console, a streaming player, a smartphone or a tablet.

In 2016, automaker Jeep entered the Indian market directly and started its journey with the launch of its popular cars Wrangler and Grand Cherokee in the country.

In October 2017, Saudi Arabian Oil Company or Saudi Aramco expanded its presence in India with opening of new Aramco Asia India office in New Delhi.

In August 2018, Ikea opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai, and plans to next open stores in Bengaluru and Delhi. It aims to launch 25 stores in India by 2025.

MG Motor made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of Hector and has since gone on to launch products like ZS EV, Hector Plus, Gloster SUV among others.

In August 2019, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) & BP. Operating under the 'Jio-bp' brand, the joint venture aims to become a leading player in India's fuels and mobility markets.

Japanese apparel retailer UNIQLO opened its first store in India in October 2019 in the capital city of New Delhi, and later launched its full-fledged e-commerce operations in India.

PM Modi has been pushing to make India the centre of the global supply chain, encouraging foreign companies to set up production facilities in the country, by promising a stable and predictable regulatory regime and offering incentives, particularly in high-tech areas, to get more foreign enterprises to relocate to India.