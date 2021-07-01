In a big breakthrough, 'Jamwant' a special variety of Indian blackberry has been recently exported to London. Categorized as 'exotic' in the European market, this variety of Jamun is more than 90% flesh and contains several medicinal properties.

Jamwant has been developed by developed by the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, (CISH).

CISH officials said jamun has anti-diabetic properties. It contains high level of vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as bioactive compounds beneficial for human health, as reported by HT.

The bioactive compounds help in the improvement of heart health, digestion and gum health. Due to its numerous health benefits, some enthusiasts enjoy the pulp and then grind the seeds to consume the powder as a supplement, CISH officials further added.

CISH director, Shailendra Rajan told HT, “It’s a big breakthrough. Jamwant, a special variety of black plum, with more than 90% flesh, that was produced by farmers in Bithoor, Kanpur was exported to London.

"It’s perhaps its medicinal properties that made it popular in the European market where it is categorised as exotic," he adds.

Rajan said the first batch of the fruit was sent in the first week of June by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (​APEDA).

According to Dr CB Singh, AGM of APEDA, UP jamun holds a lot of export potential, just like mango, as reported by HT.





