Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai this morning. He was 62. He was not keeping well for the past few days and breathed his last today in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. He is survived by his wife and three children. Son of an income tax officer, Jhunjhunwala started his journey in stock markets while still in college with a capital of just ₹5,000 and when Sensex was at ₹150. Known as "India's Warren Buffett", Jhunjhunwala wealth was pegged over ₹40,000 crore, according to Forbes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}