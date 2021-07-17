The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said that it will review the performance of all government servants above the age of 48 or those having completed 22 years of govt service and relieve those found to be "ineffective in work and are not fit to continue in the post held".

In a circular, Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta invited the attention of all administration secretaries to an order dated 22 October 2020 issued by the Finance Department in which it it asked for review of performance of the government servants for the first time after his/her completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age.

However, the circular said that it had been observed that the departments had not initiated any exercise for reviewing the performance of the government servants.

"In view of the above, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to initiate the process of reviewing the performance of each Government Servant who has completed 48 years of age/22 years of service for identifying such Government Servants who are ineffective in work and are not fit to continue in the post held and have no utility for the purpose for which they are employed," said the circular shared by news agency ANI.

"The departments shall follow the procedure as laid down in Article 226 (22) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services regulations Volume I and place the case of such identified employees before the review Committee for consideration of Competent Authority," the circular further said.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly working for various terror groups.

Out of these 11, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. These employees were dismissed under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution under which no inquiry is held.

Of the 11 employees dismissed, four were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments, according to news agency PTI.

