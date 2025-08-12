‘Big conspiracy’: KN Rajanna after stepping down as Karnataka minister over remarks on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' claim

Former Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna addressed his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet, claiming a ‘huge conspiracy’ behind his dismissal from the state Cabinet.

KN Rajanna's exit follows controversial remarks on Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegation that clashed with the Congress party's stance, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition.

KN Rajanna had questioned the Congress party’s silence over the alleged voter list manipulation during the Congress government’s tenure in the state. Rajanna claimed that his earlier statement regarding "vote chori" was misunderstood.

"There is a big conspiracy and plot behind this. I know exactly who all are behind this conspiracy and what all has happened. My statement was misunderstood. I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding," Rajanna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader acknowledged the decision came from the Congress high command, saying, "There is information that the draft has been dismissed from the Governor's office. This is the High Command's decision, it is the party's decision," he said.

The Karnataka leader's remarks come in the wake of the controversy that erupted after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged massive electoral fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said there are over 1 lakh fake votes in the electoral rolls in Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday dismissed KN Rajanna’s claim that irregularities in voter lists occurred during the Congress-led tenure "right in front of our eyes".

Rajanna said he will attempt to clear up the misconception with Rahul Gandhi and plans to visit him in Delhi. “I will try to clear the misconception that has arisen. I will personally go to Delhi and try to convince Rahul Gandhi. The wrong message should not be sent,” he said, emphasising his loyalty to the party and its leadership.

"No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader. All the details will be revealed by me in the coming days," the former minister said.

Rajanna made it clear he harbours no resentment toward the Chief Minister, expressing gratitude to Siddaramaiah and reaffirming his commitment to the Congress party.

Earlier on Monday, Rajanna stepped down amid controversy over his remarks on voter list irregularities, which contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Karnataka government on Monday formally notified the removal of KN Rajanna, Minister for Co-operation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

The notification, signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary to the Governor R. Prabushankar on August 11, 2025, was addressed to Chief Secretary Smt. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS.

