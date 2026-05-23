‘Big conspiracy to hack your phone’: Scammers sending phishing links under guise of joining Cockroach Janata Party

The Punjab Police on Saturday issued a public advisory warning people about scammers circulating malicious WhatsApp links in the name of joining the “Cockroach Janata Party” to hack mobile phones and steal sensitive personal information, including bank details, PTI reported.

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Police officials said fraudulent links inviting users to join the so-called Cockroach Janata Party are currently being widely shared on WhatsApp.

Here's what police said "This is not a joke, but a big conspiracy to hack your phone and fraudulently withdraw your money. Do not make the mistake of clicking on such fake links. Be alert, be careful!" read a message shared by Ludhiana Police.

A police official in Ludhiana noted that many people have shown enthusiasm for the Cockroach Janata Party, which has gained popularity on social media. However, scammers are exploiting this trend by sending phishing links via WhatsApp, claiming that clicking the link will allow users to join the party.

"It is a phishing link. Clicking it will compromise your phone, giving scammers access to your bank details. They could take out loans in your name and withdraw money from your account," the official stated in a video.

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He urged the public not to click on such links and to report any fraudulent activity to the police immediately.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, who was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party. The outfit garnered over 19 million followers on Instagram since it was founded barely a week ago.

Also Read | Why Govt asked X to withhold Cockroach Janta Party's account

The CJP emerged last week amid controversy regarding remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India during a court hearing. It quickly gained traction online through memes and political commentary on issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks, and education.

This is not a joke, but a big conspiracy to hack your phone and fraudulently withdraw your money.

Clicking it will compromise your phone, giving scammers access to your bank details.

However, the CJP's account on X was withheld in India, and this action drew criticism from the digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation, which labelled it a misuse of state power.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways Always verify the source before clicking on links shared via messaging platforms.

Phishing scams can exploit trending topics to gain unsuspecting victims.

Report any suspicious activity to authorities to help prevent fraud.

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