Home / News / India /  'Big day for' Anand Mahindra as he receives ScorpioN. See post

'Big day for' Anand Mahindra as he receives ScorpioN. See post

Anand Mahindra receiving the all new Mahinda ScorpioN. 
1 min read . 03:48 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee

  • Home-grown auto major M&M launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from 11.99 lakh.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dressed in professional attire, with sunglasses on, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on 7 October reached a Mahindra showroom to receive his all new Mahindra ScorpioN.

Informing the details, Anand Mahindra took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!"

With the pose confusing people on the social media if Mahindra receiving or giving it to someone, the firm's MD clarified on Twitter and said, " (Smiling sic) Not today. Today I was being selfish…Can’t wait to get behind the wheel.."

Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspirational images, videos and stories through this Twitter handle. This is perhaps one of the few moments where he is receiving something and then declaring about it to the entire metaverse.

ALSO READ: Anand Mahindra reacts to a little boy who did not sleep whole night. Here's why

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new Scorpio-N comes in both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions and offered with a 4x4 option.

Scorpio - N comes with a plethora of safety features such as six airbags, a collapsible steering column, and a driver drowsiness detection system among others.

According to M&M, Scorpio - N is truly a global product since it has been designed at Pininfarina, Italy, and Mumbai and engineered near Chennai and the US.

