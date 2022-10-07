'Big day for' Anand Mahindra as he receives ScorpioN. See post

Home-grown auto major M&M launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh.
Dressed in professional attire, with sunglasses on, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on 7 October reached a Mahindra showroom to receive his all new Mahindra ScorpioN.
Informing the details, Anand Mahindra took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Big day for me; received my ScorpioN…. Need a good name for it…Recommendations welcome!"
With the pose confusing people on the social media if Mahindra receiving or giving it to someone, the firm's MD clarified on Twitter and said, " (Smiling sic) Not today. Today I was being selfish…Can’t wait to get behind the wheel.."
Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspirational images, videos and stories through this Twitter handle. This is perhaps one of the few moments where he is receiving something and then declaring about it to the entire metaverse.
Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) launched the all-new Scorpio-N SUV in five variants, equipped with advanced modern features and latest technology, with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
