Big decline in govt capex is pulling down the economy

From the demand side of GDP calculation, the squeezing of public expenditure is more evident as government final consumption expenditure contracted 22.2% in Q2 compared to a 16.4% growth in Q1. In nominal terms, this is a ₹1.6 trillion drop in government expenditure in Q2 from the Q1 level, including both the Centre’s and states’ expenses. This means that while the government had started unlocking the economy in June, signalling resumption of private production and consumption activities, and was announcing a raft of stimulus measures, it was actually cutting down its own budgeted expenditure instead of supporting economic recovery. It is now clear that had the government at least stuck to its pace of budgeted expenditure in Q2, the recovery in the quarter would have been faster.