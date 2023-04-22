Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled his last international match on Saturday and shared that it was a big, emotional moment for him when the cameras showed his mother on the big screen. Sachin Tendulkar added that his mother never attended any of his matches, but during his last match, she came despite physical challenges.

"I had played for so many years but my mother had not seen any of the matches, before that (last Test) match. I told my mother you have to come. Due to her physical challenges, it was difficult for her to come but she said that she would come for me, and she was there in the wheelchair. It was a big emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar was speaking during the celebration of 25th anniversary of his iconic "Desert Storm" innings.

The legendry cricketer also shared a lesson with his fans and young cricketers and said his father taught him to be good person in life as that is something which will last.

"I still remember, I just played for India and I was travelling with my father, my father told me that you have achieved your dream. What's after that....he told me that he wanted me to be a good person in life because that would be something that would last," the Master Blaster said.

Sachin Tendulkar will be celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday, and on a lighter note the player said that this is his favourite 50 and also the slowest 50 of his career.

"Favourite 50 has to be this one (he turning 50), though it has been my slowest 50 but possibly that best fifty because it covers everything in my life," he said. Sachin wanted to meet Mohammad Ali and Mother Teresa when they were alive, as both inspired him but to be better a player and person.

"Here would be two, first is Mohammad Ali, I did not get the chance to meet him, but whatever video I have seen of him, extremely inspiring in whatever he did and the personality he was. The second personality is just opposite--Mother Teresa. I have never met her but I would have taken her blessing, to leave her country and come here and the noble contribution she made is unmatched. I would have the regret of not having her blessing," he continued.

While speaking on his choice of batting over bowling, the legendry cricketer said that he was always a batsman and he used to bowl only to make players like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh uncomfortable. He added that he used to get satisfaction as a fast bowler.

"I was always a batsman, was never applied to become a fast bowler. My brother and I always thought that if we become fast bowlers with batting, the other player would always think before hitting us as I would come back to him," Sachin added.

"I used to bowl Dravid, VVS, Yuvi a little closer and made them uncomfortable. And then I used to say that in matches, these kinds of the balls would come, better be prepared. I use to get satisfaction as a fast bowler," he added.

