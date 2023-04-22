'Big, emotional moment when they showed my mother on the big screen': Sachin Tendulkar on his last match2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 10:49 PM IST
- Sachin Tendulkar added that his mother never attended any of his matches, but during his last match, she came despite physical challenges
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled his last international match on Saturday and shared that it was a big, emotional moment for him when the cameras showed his mother on the big screen. Sachin Tendulkar added that his mother never attended any of his matches, but during his last match, she came despite physical challenges.
