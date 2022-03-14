Big GST cut on domestic maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Details here

The minister said the issue of reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been taken up with the states and the UTs. Total 11 states/UTs that have reduced the VAT on ATF to below 5 per cent are:- Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.