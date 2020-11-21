Big guns may get banking licences

The panel also suggested that a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) structure should continue as the preferred route for all new banking licences. Banks currently under NOFHC may be allowed to exit from such a structure if they do not have other group entities in their fold. Banks licensed before 2013 may move to a NOFHC structure at their discretion, once the NOFHC structure attains a tax-neutral status.