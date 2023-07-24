Revant Himatsingka, known as FoodPharma, earlier gained attention for accusing Bournvita of having high sugar content, leading to a legal notice from Cadbury.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Revant Himatsingka, known as FoodPharma on social media, has said that bread in India is a “big joke". The social media influencer earlier gained attention for accusing Bournvita of having high sugar content, leading to a legal notice from Cadbury.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Revant Himatsingka, known as FoodPharma on social media, has said that bread in India is a “big joke". The social media influencer earlier gained attention for accusing Bournvita of having high sugar content, leading to a legal notice from Cadbury.
“Bread in India is a big joke! There are two types of bread in India. One which is openly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not!" wrote FoodPharma.
“Bread in India is a big joke! There are two types of bread in India. One which is openly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not!" wrote FoodPharma.
“Till a few decades ago, bread wasn’t as common in India. But now it is commonly used by Indians for breakfast sandwiches, school tiffins, and snacks! If you have 2 slices of bread a day, you have more than 700 slices in a year. Make sure you pick the right one!" he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Till a few decades ago, bread wasn’t as common in India. But now it is commonly used by Indians for breakfast sandwiches, school tiffins, and snacks! If you have 2 slices of bread a day, you have more than 700 slices in a year. Make sure you pick the right one!" he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
FoodPharma mentions brown breads in India use caramel colour for making it brown instead of using whole wheat (atta). He says that it is a similar kind of colouring used in Coca Cola and Bournvita.
FoodPharma mentions brown breads in India use caramel colour for making it brown instead of using whole wheat (atta). He says that it is a similar kind of colouring used in Coca Cola and Bournvita.
Caramel colouring is arguably the most extensively used food colouring across the globe. However, its production process can occasionally result in the creation of a cancer-causing chemical known as methylimidazole, which was recognised as a carcinogen back in 2007, as per NutritionFacts.
Caramel colouring is arguably the most extensively used food colouring across the globe. However, its production process can occasionally result in the creation of a cancer-causing chemical known as methylimidazole, which was recognised as a carcinogen back in 2007, as per NutritionFacts.
What FSSAI says
FoodPharma reminds viewers of the fact about a specific rule by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that should play a big role in finding out how healthy a particular bread is.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What FSSAI says
FoodPharma reminds viewers of the fact about a specific rule by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that should play a big role in finding out how healthy a particular bread is.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The name of ingredients used in the product shall be listed in descending order of their composition by weight or volume, as the case may be at the time of its manufacture," says the rule.
“The name of ingredients used in the product shall be listed in descending order of their composition by weight or volume, as the case may be at the time of its manufacture," says the rule.
Himatsingka shows in his video that most brown breads in India have maida (refined wheat flour) mentioned as the first ingredient, which means it is the primary ingredient for making the bread. That is why it cannot be considered healthy. He adds that most multigrain breads in India are also made of maida.
Himatsingka shows in his video that most brown breads in India have maida (refined wheat flour) mentioned as the first ingredient, which means it is the primary ingredient for making the bread. That is why it cannot be considered healthy. He adds that most multigrain breads in India are also made of maida.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.