Naresh Balyan gets bail: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an extortion case.

Balyan was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on November 30, 2024, in relation to an audio clip of a conversation purportedly between the MLA and a gangster.

On Tuesday, the court extended the police custody by one day and sought the police's response to a bail application filed by Balyan. It issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file its response by Wednesday when Balyan will be produced before the court.

Police said that custodial interrogation of Balyan was required to unearth the conspiracy.

However, Balyan's counsel termed the arrest "illegal" and "political".

The counsel stated that the grounds of arrest were not provided to the accused in writing at the time of the arrest.

Today, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal granted bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of like amount. The judge rejected police plea for 14-day judicial custody of the accused.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sought to arrest Balyan in a fresh case over alleged organised crimes.

However, the court also dissmised the police plea seeking his arrest in a fresh case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, calling it not maintainable.

On Saturday, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Naresh Balyan was involved in extortion with the assistance of a gangster, claiming that "gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bhatia stated, "AAP has become a party of goons. Gangsters are the biggest supporters of AAP. They openly extort money by threatening the common man under the instructions of AAP MLAs. With the consent of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MLAs are running extortion rackets by intimidating innocent citizens."

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also accused AAP of involving in corruption and extorting money. He mentioned that Sanjay Singh is unaware of the subject and is making false claims about Naresh Balyan being threatened.

However, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar termed the arrest as the result of a fake case.

"He (Naresh Balyan) has sent written complaints 5 times. He has said he was getting calls for extortion...No action was taken on that, but he got arrested in a fake case," Kakkar told ANI.