BIG relief for actor Shreyas Talpade in Haryana marketing scam case; SC grants protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade in a case linked to an alleged financial scam involving a Haryana based cooperative society accused of defrauding investors.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan issued notice to Haryana Police and others on the actor's plea.

What is the case Additional Commissioner of Police, Murthal, Sonipat, Ajeet Singh said the complaint was against a multi-marketing company under investigation.

It is alleged that Talpade promoted the co-operative society as its brand ambassador and that his endorsement induced members of the public to invest in the society's financial schemes.

“It has been alleged that they were its brand ambassadors and victims get lured to invest because of such personalities. They were named in the complaint. An FIR has been registered. Now, it will be investigated what was their role,” said the ACP.

Thirteen people, including actors and brand ambassadors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, were booked on the complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.

Antil alleged both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors".

What did the complaint mention? According to the complaint, the cooperative society in question, was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act and began operating across several states, including Haryana, from September 16, 2016.

The society offered saving schemes such as fixed deposits and recurring deposits, and even presented itself as a secure and reliable financial institution. Backed by extensive advertising, the society attracted a large number of investors through a multi-level marketing model that led to rapid expansion.

To lure people in, the society promised high returns and assured investors their money was safe and would be paid out on time. For the first few years, the society kept up with payments, building investor trust, reported PTI.

However, by 2023, the complaint states that payments began to falter. When investors started following up, society officials cited "system upgrades" to justify the delays. Despite repeated inquiries, both investors and agents were allegedly met with vague excuses and false assurances from the officials.

Antil claimed when investors and agents approached the society officials, they were given false assurances.