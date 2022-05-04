Big relief for ex-defence personnel as pending pension to be credited today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Ministry of Defence pointed to the issues faced by pensioners during the digitisation and modernisation process that is currently underway as the cause for the unexpected delay
In a major relief for former defence personnel who are yet to receive their pensions for April, the Centre on Wednesday said that it will be credited to them today.
“The pension for the month of April 2022 has now been processed and pension is due to be credited by end-of-day on May 04, 2022. All such pensioners are being informed about pending annual identification through SMS and email," the government said in a statement.
“All pensioners must complete annual identification in order to continue receipt of monthly pension, which is usually done in the month of November 2021 by all banks acting as Pension Disbursing Agencies. Due to the COVID situation, Government had extended the window for annual identification due on November 30, 2021 upto March 31, 2022," it said.
“Accordingly, SPARSH has been successfully disbursing monthly pension to over five lakh pensioners, including 4.47 lakh pensioners migrated from legacy system to SPARSH (post 01.01.2016 retirees) upto March 31, 2022," the statement further said.
During the processing of pension for the month of April 2022, it came to light that annual identification of around 3.3 lakh pensioners was not updated.
“A list was shared with all Pension Disbursing Banks to share updated identification data, if any, and as a result identification status of more than 2.65 lakh pensioners was updated on SPARSH by April 25, 2022 leading to successful processing of pension for all these pensioners," it said.
However, banks (the previous Pension Disbursing Agency) could not confirm identification for 58,275 pensioners and neither was their identification received directly on SPARSH by the time of monthly closing. Hence, these pensioners were not paid their April pension by April 30, 2022.
A 'one-time special waiver' has been accorded to these 58,275 pensioners to get their identification done by May 25, 2022.
For performing identification pensioners are requested to approach nearest CSC (https://findmycsc.nic.in/) and get their annual identification updated through Jeevan Pramaan using SPARSH PPO number and selecting PDA as SPARSH PCDA (P).
