Big relief for Indian students! Ukraine medical varsities start online classes
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India evacuated 22,500 citizens including medical students from war-struck Ukraine
The Indian medical students, who had to flee Ukraine due to military attack, finally have some good news.
According to PTI, several Ukrainian medical universities have started online classes, giving a ray of hope to the Indian students who had to leave their studies midway due to military offensive unleashed by Russia.
Some students are, however, concerned about not being able attend practical classes, the report said.
The report said several medical universities, mostly located in western Ukraine, have started online classes from Monday.
Russia has attacked Ukraine from three sides - northern, eastern and western sides.
The Indian students have informed the news agency that other universities have also planned to resume online classes in the coming days.
Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University, Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University and Bogomolets National Medical University have started online classes from Monday, accordinng to the report.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India evacuated 22,500 citizens including medical students from war-struck Ukraine.
