BIG relief to Ashoka University professor: SC restrains trial court from framing any charges against Ali Khan Mahmudabad

In a big relief for Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor, the Supreme Court has restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by Haryana SIT.

On Monday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.

The top court had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts.

The SIT informed the bench that it had filed a closure report in one of the two FIRs against the professor, while a chargesheet was filed in the other on August 22 after it was found that some offences were committed.

‘Most unfortunate’: Kapil Sibal Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as “most unfortunate” and said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.

The bench has asked Sibal to review the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying it would consider the submissions on the next hearing date.

The Supreme Court noted that a closure report had been filed in one FIR against Mahmudabad and directed the quashing of all the proceedings related to the case.

On July 16, the top court questioned Haryana SIT's line of investigation in the case, saying “it misdirected itself”. On May 21, it granted him interim bail but refused to stay the investigation against him.

What is the case against the Ashoka University professor? Haryana Police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him.

It is alleged that his contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor endangered the country's sovereignty and integrity.

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by Rai police in Sonipat district.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections: