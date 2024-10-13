Big revelations in Baba Siddique’s murder: Police disclose shooters planned to use pepper spray first, but…

A Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Sunday that shooters had planned to use pepper spray before firing shots at former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

"The accused had brought pepper spray, first, the accused were about to spray and then they were about to fire but the third accused Shiv Kumar Gautam started firing directly," the official said at a press conference on Sunday.

Sharing other details, DCP Crime Branch Datta Nalawade said Baba Siddique was shot outside his son's office around 9.30 pm on Saturday. He said Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security, but he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police.

"Three constables were with Baba Siddiqui at the time of the shooting, but they could not do anything," Nalawade said. He said one more person was injured in this firing incident.

"A case was registered in Nirmal Nagar Police Station premises. Two accused have been arrested on the spot itself," Nalawade said, adding that two pistols and 28 rounds were recovered from the accused. "An investigation is also being done from Lawrence Bishnoi's angle," police said.

Nalawade said that Baba Siddique didn’t have a categorised security, but he was given three security personnel from the Mumbai police. At the time of the incident, one of our security personnel was there with him. We are investigating all angles of this case, including Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's angles."

"We are looking into the records of all accused and we are also in touch with the local police of their native places to see if they had any earlier police records. We are investigating all these angles like when the accused came to Mumbai, where they were lodged and who harboured them or financed them...," police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A day after the shooting, a Mumbai court remanded one of the two alleged shooters in the Baba Siddique murder case in police custody till October 21. The court also ordered a bone ossification test on the other after he claimed he was a minor. Siddique (66) was shot at in Nirmal Nagar area of Bandra East at around 9:30pm on Saturday, and he succumbed to injuries in nearby Lilavati Hospital some time later.